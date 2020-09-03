USAF RSO to use C3 AI suite and C3.ai Readiness solutions

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) software provider C3.ai has been selected by the US Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) as strategic AI platform.

The agreement will see the company provide its C3 AI Suite and C3.ai Readiness solutions.

C3 AI Suite is a scalable, production-ready enterprise AI platform and C3.ai Readiness is an AI-based solution for predicting subsystem failure and identifying necessary spare parts.

The prediction of the readiness of aircraft weapons systems and to increase the fleet availability is said to be critical for the operational success of the US military.

These applications are expected to assist in predictive analytics and maintenance processes throughout the USAF to increase mission capability and readiness.



C3.ai president and CTO Ed Abbo said: “USAF RSO is truly a trailblazer in AI and big data solutions.

“Together, we are successfully modernising and expanding the airforce’s AI capabilities that will ultimately extend its competitive edge, support its vision of implementing artificial intelligence at scale, and unlock untold billions of dollars in cost savings by increasing aircraft mission capability.”

RSO’s Condition-Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) Program Office will leverage the C3 AI Suite and extend C3.ai Readiness.

It will implement this application in the HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft weapon system, following which it will evaluate the possibility of further use in other aircraft weapon systems.

RSO deputy programme executive officer Nathan Parker said: “C3.ai’s proven technology has demonstrated success across multiple industries with its AI-based readiness application for predictive maintenance and logistics planning, making C3.ai an ideal partner to implement RSO’s vision to increase mission readiness.

“By partnering with C3.ai, RSO’s CBM+ Program Office will be able to accelerate scaling AI and ML capabilities across the airforce enterprise, and combine data science with airforce operational maintenance, to digitally transform how we maintain our global fleet.”

Last year, AF RSO formed a partnership for sharing of best practices related to C-5 Galaxy modernisation and reliability processes.