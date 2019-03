The US Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (AF RSO) has formed a partnership for sharing of best practices related to C-5 Galaxy modernisation and reliability processes.

Partners in the collaboration include the AF RSO, the C-5 System Program Office, Delta Air Lines and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Delta and Georgia Tech will be responsible for sharing commercial best practices for the C-5 programme.



The new partnership began with a three-day workshop hosted by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), the applied research division of Georgia Tech, in Warner Robins.

Workshop attendees studied current C-5 maintenance practices. Participants included experts in reliability engineering, maintenance operations, fleet management, software development and predictive maintenance from GTRI, Delta TechOps division and the C-5 sustainment enterprise.

Over the next six months, Delta and Georgia Tech will deliver recommendations to modernise aircraft maintenance and reliability processes across the USAF, based on Delta’s innovative processes.

“The partnership will analyse and identify the difference in approaches of the USAF and Delta on how collected information is used to influence maintenance decisions.”

Delta Air Lines MRO services president Jack Arehart said: “Delta TechOps has a long-standing history of supporting various commercial derivative platforms, including the C40, C32, and the P-8.

“This expansion into helping identify where best commercial practices could be incorporated into US Air Force operations review is exciting.”

The USAF intends to benefit from Delta’s aircraft reliability programme and step function improvements in maintenance completion metrics.

GTRI’s expertise in software development and high-performance computing tools will be leverage by the service. The tools are useful in designing an analytics-based maintenance programme on large-scale implementation.

AF RSO was formed in July last year to use new and emerging technology to reduce sustainment costs and improve readiness. The body collaborates with suitable partners across industry, academia, and the federal government to achieve the stated objectives.