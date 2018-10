The US Air Force (USAF) has conducted a Phase III capstone demonstration as part of the Secure Live Virtual Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) programme.

The SLATE programme is carried out by the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW).

Conducted at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, the final phase of three two-week demonstrations featured live USAF F-15E and US Navy F/A-18/F aircraft, virtual F-16 and F/A-18 simulators, and constructive computer-generated entities within a highly secure virtual environment to support pilot training.



AFRL 711th HPW technical advisor Dr Winston Bennett said: “This training capability will allow pilots to train like they fight against realistic threats in a secure, high-fidelity training environment by combining synthetic and real-world air combat training.

“The three phases of SLATE allowed us to fully demonstrate technical capabilities and alternatives to reduce risk for LVC as a future readiness concept.”

"Until the SLATE demonstrations, there were only limited and constrained live, virtual and constructive (LVC) integrated evaluations. The three phases of SLATE allowed us to fully demonstrate technical capabilities and alternatives to reduce risk for LVC as a future readiness concept."

During the demonstration, the team could record mission performance and enterprise functional data at an enhanced quality and quantity.

Bennett added: “We were also able to get solid feedback on what works and needs further work in the concept if it is to move forward.”

Managed from AFRL’s 711HPW, SLATE is a US Department of Defense programme that leverages expertise in other AFRL directorates, Air Combat Command, US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the US Navy.