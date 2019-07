The US Air Force (USAF) has opened a cyber defence facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Bombers Directorate.

The $1.5m facility is intended to ensure the protection of weapon systems from cyber threats and mitigation of vulnerabilities across the USAF’s fighters and bombers fleet.

The USAF seeks to build processes, infrastructure and capabilities to counter threats to its weapon systems.

According to USAF, organisations are considering innovative means to form partnerships to advance the cyber resiliency of weapon systems.



The new facility was built by the USAF in collaboration with the Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems (CROWS).



In addition to funding, CROWS provided its specialist experience for the facility.

CROWS director Joseph Bradley said: “Construction of this facility is a key component of the CROWS mission to increase the cyber resiliency of Air Force weapon systems and maintain mission effective capability.

“It will improve communication, collaboration and allow us to better resolve problems.”

The centre will serve as the platform for acquisition professionals to enhance their understanding of current and emerging threats and how to counter them.

Fighters and Bombers programme executive officer brigadier general Heath Collins said: “We are in an age where we have a very sophisticated threat and an adversary that is really trying to get into all of our systems.

“This facility is absolutely going to be at the core of how we protect our systems moving forward.”

The organisation intends to establish similar facilities across development, acquisition and sustainment centres over the coming five years.

The USAF recently completed a cybersecurity and defence programme named Exercise Quantum to evaluate the capacity to establish a scalable taskforce that integrates local and enterprise specialists to address cyber threats.