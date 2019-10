The US Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded a contract to Maxar Technologies to develop an automated, Cloud-based geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) analysis architecture.

The contract for the GEOINT analysis architecture, known as Red Wing, is valued at around $14.2m.

The award seeks to address the need for greater automation and efficient workflows to handle an increasing volume of data for geospatial analysts.

Maxar Technologies Global Field Operations executive vice-president Tony Frazier said: “Maxar’s broad portfolio of imagery and analytics products simplifies and speeds access to critical information, empowering customers to be more predictive in their decisions and more productive in their daily operations.

“Red Wing will help to rapidly equip the warfighter with actionable insights to solve dynamic and complex intelligence problems at scale.”



The idea behind the development of Red Wing architecture is to automate time-consuming workflows and allow analysts to concentrate on more important tasks.

Red Wing will provide analysts with advanced exploitation and visualisation services and edge node processing.

The techniques will contribute to optimised production of ‘actionable insights from raw information’.

In addition, the architecture will be able to integrate with legacy systems.

In a statement, Maxar said: “Red Wing also expands the use of Amazon managed services through careful assessment of emerging offerings with the goals of improving resiliency, reducing cost and reducing exposure to cyber threats.”

The next-generation GEOINT Cloud is intended to deliver reduced latency for product generation, exploitation and intelligence gathering.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by 7 August 2021.