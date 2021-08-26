USAF names Mansfield-Lahm ANG base as preferred site for cyber mission

A US Air Force’s C-130 Hercules flies over the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: USAF / Tech Sgt Howard Blair / commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Air Force (USAF) has named Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard (ANG) Base in Ohio as the preferred site of the first Cyber Warfare Wing mission.

The transition will support US Air Combat Command’s (ACC) future needs in operational mission changes.

These requirements include an increase of some 175 airmen that are STEM and IT-focused and related infrastructure support.

The new cybersecurity mission is expected to boost Ohio’s efforts to gain a competitive advantage in the workforce by attracting cybersecurity jobs.

To advance this mission at Mansfield-Lahm ANG Base, the USAF plans to retire eight C-130H Hercules from its ageing inventory at the 179th Airlift Wing (AW) as part of its FY-2022 budget plan.



Since 1991, the 179th AW has been flying the C-130H.

USAF Plans and Programs staff deputy chief lieutenant general David Nahom said: “Retiring these legacy aircraft will create the fiscal and manpower flexibility required to design and field the future force needed to meet national defence requirements.”

However, the proposed plan is subject to securing congressional approval to retire eight C-130H aircraft from Mansfield, Ohio.

It is also contingent to reducing the USAF’s total C-130 inventory from 287 to 279 aircraft in FY-2022.

After securing congressional approval, the 179th AW airmen will be resourced to convert to a Cyber Warfare Wing.