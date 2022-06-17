US and Indonesian air forces commence exercise Cope West 22

The USAF captain Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri meets Indonesian armed forces leadership at Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Manado, Indonesia for Cope West 19 open house in June 2019. Credit: Staff Sgt Melanie Hutto/US Indo-Pacific Command.

The US Air Force (USAF) and the Indonesian Air Force have commenced a bilateral tactical airlift exercise called Cope West 22 (CW22) in Indonesia.

The exercise is being conducted at Abdulrachman Saleh Air Force Base (AFB) in Malang and will run from 17 to 24 June.

Around 70 service members from the USAF’s 374th Airlift Wing (AW) from Yokota AFB in Japan will be participating in this exercise.

The USAF’s two C-130 Hercules aircraft from Yokota AFB along with two C-130s from the Indonesian Air Force will also be a part of the latest iteration.

36th Airlift Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Kira Coffey said: “Cope West allows us to strengthen our partnership with one of our most valuable partners in South-East Asia.

“This year, we are focused on developing and expanding our combined airlift capabilities with the Indonesian Air Force.”

US and Indonesian contingents will participate in personnel and equipment airdrop, rigging, formation, all-weather and night flight operations, among other capabilities integral to a variety of bilateral missions.

Coffey added: “The tactics, techniques, and procedures we exchange with the Indonesian Air Force in Cope West help prepare us for a real-life event in which we will have to work together to secure common interests.

“We are going to ‘practise how we would play’ and be stronger as a result.”

Cope West was first conducted in 1989, and this is the ninth time that the tactical airlift exercise is being hosted in Indonesia.