The US Air Force’s (USAF) 492nd Fighter Squadron has supported the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon Warrior premier air combat training exercise.

Carried out at RAF Coningsby air station in the UK, the air combat training exercise included several of the USAF squadron’s F-15E Strike Eagle multirole strike fighter jets.

The participation of the 492nd Fighter Squadron in the UK exercise offered significant training opportunities to the RAF personnel, who had the opportunity to study best practices with the US platforms.



The exercise involved RAF’s Typhoon Qualified Weapons Instructor Course (QWIC), which focused on providing training on defensive and offensive counter-air operations, dynamic targeting, air interdiction, close air support, and joint personnel recovery.

29 Squadron RAF squadron leader James Fordham said: “As long-standing allies on operations, it is critical for the RAF to understand how best to work together with US assets.

“Working with the 492nd Fighter Squadron is a fantastic opportunity for the Typhoon QWIC and wider Typhoon force.”

Typhoon Warrior is an integrated exercise that has been designed to increase the level of camaraderie between fighter pilots deployed with both the UK RAF and the USAF.

Exercise staff at RAF Coningsby coordinated annual fighter, tanker and various support participation from RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, Cobham, Spadeadam and Scampton to provide training opportunities for the Typhoon FGR4 aircrews.

Fordham added: “With the Typhoon Force expanding, integrating new weapons and developing new capabilities, QWIs have to be at the top of their game. Working with our US allies is one of the ways we reach and maintain that standard.”