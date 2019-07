The US Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle tactical fighter aircraft from the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, have arrived in Europe.

A squadron of F-15E Strike Eagles, airmen, and related equipment have been deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

The rotational deployment will include theatre familiarisation and training with allies, partners, and other US Air Force aircraft in Europe.

In a statement, US Air Forces in Europe and US Air Forces Africa said: “US Air Forces in Europe’s forward-based posture demonstrates to allies and partners our continued commitment to defending mutual interests.



“We regularly incorporate rotational forces that complement Nato rotations and European-based US forces in order to deter threats from Russia or other malign actors, and to improve interoperability with our allies and partners.”



The Boeing-built F-15E Strike Eagle multi-role fighter is an advanced long-range interdiction fighter and tactical aircraft.

The aircraft is armed with missiles to conduct air-to-air or air-to-ground strikes. It provides advanced combat capability and lethality to the US Air Force.

F-15E Strike Eagle can be equipped with AIM-9LM infrared-guided Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, AIM-7F/M radar-guided Sparrow air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAM radar-guided, medium-range air-to-air missiles.

Last month, the airforce deployed the fighter jets assigned to 494th Fighter Squadron to Turkey to participate in multinational exercise Anatolian Eagle 19.

The US and other partner nations participated in the exercise aimed at enhancing readiness and interoperability among the countries.

Anatolian Eagle will prepare partners and allies to respond to regional crises, the US Air Force stated.