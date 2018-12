The US Air Force (USAF) Security Forces (SF) has selected MicroPact’s entellitrak low-code application development platform for case and incident management for the Air Force Justice Information System (AFJIS).

The platform will be used to power the AFJIS, which is a comprehensive Cloud-based enterprise environment that will provide USAF SF with case and workflow management.

Under the multi-year contract, the company will provide entellitrak licences for between 10,000 and 15,000 concurrent users across the globe, as well as offer maintenance, and professional services.



MicroPact founder, president and CEO Kris Collo said: “With this AFJIS award, MicroPact continues to expand our support for the case management needs of the United States Armed Forces.

“The system is designed to allow USAF law enforcement stakeholders to manage a range of intelligence functions, as well as a broader range of senior executive reporting requirements.”

“The entellitrak platform is also being implemented as the naval justice information system (NJIS) for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Our experience enables us to provide military organisations around the world with a model to follow when it comes to tracking, investigating, and reporting on law enforcement activities.

“It is an honour to help the USAF SF ensure the safety and protection of all USAF personnel and communities.”

AFJIS will integrate with external federal law enforcement databases for the accurate flow of law enforcement sensitive data.

The system is designed to allow USAF law enforcement stakeholders to manage a range of law enforcement, criminal, and intelligence functions, as well as a broader range of senior executive reporting requirements quickly and efficiently.

Stakeholders will also be provided with capabilities such as legal and command action, and confinement tracking capabilities with military protection orders.

Entellitrak uses a data-first approach to unify casework and will allow the AFJIS solution to comply with the federally mandated defense incident-based reporting system (DIBRS).