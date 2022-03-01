Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 1, 2022

USAF contracts Mercury Systems for flight data recorders

This contract involves the delivery of flight data recorders to support the SMDS on USAF's F-16 fleet.

Mercury Systems
This deal includes the deliveries of flight data recorders, which will support secure mission data systems (SMDS) on the service’s F-16 fleet. Credit: marksontok/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a $165m firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to aerospace and defence industry technology company Mercury Systems.

This contract involves the delivery of flight data recorders to support secure mission data systems (SMDS) on the F-16 fleet.

These flight data recorders are expected to improve performance, security and reliability for the F-16 jets’ current and future mission requirements.

The contract includes an initial order worth $16.4m and carries a 72-month planned performance and shipment period.

Mercury Systems Processing division president and executive vice-president Brian Perry said: “Our defence customers are looking for solutions that minimise cost, reduce programme risk and deliver proven performance and reliability.

“As an independent domestic supplier of key defence-grade microelectronics, they depend on us to provide the purpose-built technology they need to meet their challenges, and we look forward to working as a trusted partner to deliver systems that protect individuals and communities around the world.”

The firm secured the deal after demonstrating a combined solution with two integrated systems. This enabled the US Department of Defence (DoD) to advance without modifying any existing software onboard the F-16.

In addition, this new capability will offer open system architecture elements in line with the government’s open systems mandate.

Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury Systems focuses on delivering secure open-architecture processing solutions for mission-critical applications.

In January 2022, Mercury Systems won a $17m contract to deliver ruggedised radio frequency (RF) microelectronics for the US and allies.

