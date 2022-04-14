USAF concludes first iteration of Exercise Agile Tiger

USAF’s 509th LRS-led interoperability training drill, Exercise Agile Tiger, concluded at Whiteman Air Force Base. Credit: US Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C Ferguson.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) has concluded the first iteration of Exercise Agile Tiger at the Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Missouri, US.

The four-day exercise involved fighters, bombers, refuelers, and support units, along with 15 active duty, reserve and national guard units from across the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The exercise aimed to enhance the joint warfighting lethality of the forces, using high-fidelity mission planning, debriefing and execution.

Agile Tiger also allowed the participating units to collaborate, communicate and operate together, improving interoperability across the force.

Related

8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Centre commander major general Andrew Gebara said: “The operational environment is defined by new challenges and modern capabilities.

“Our agile combat employment efforts provide on-call combat operations around the globe. Agile, back-to-basics training gets us to where we need to be.

“This exercise proves we are able to seamlessly integrate with other weapons systems in the field when called upon. We will remain always ready to compete, deter and win.”

The interoperability training drill used the concept of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) to test operational unpredictability and trained the forces to prepare for future emergencies and challenges.

During the exercise, operators and intelligence airmen replicated real-world scenarios and contested in combat environments on the ground and in the air.

The USAF’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller, A-10C Thunderbolt II and the UH-60 Black Hawk units performed advanced evasion, survival resistance, and escape operations.

Besides, the pilots conducted high-fidelity mission planning in collaboration with each other to craft the best possible attack plan.

As part of the training event, F-35 Lightning II aircraft and B-2 Spirits joined the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and B-1 Lancers to practice long-range stand-off munitions.

Furthermore, the participating air refuelling units operated KC-135 Stratotanker, the KC-46A Pegasus and a KC-10 Extender to fulfil the mission requirements of the aircraft.