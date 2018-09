The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a five-year contract to General Dynamics (GD) Mission Systems for the delivery of CM-300/350 V2 air traffic control (ATC) radios for bases operating in Europe.

Under the $23m contract, the company will deliver more than 140 units of the CM-300/350 V2 ATC radios, which would replace the existing equipment currently operating at US Air Force in Europe (USAFE) locations.

The radios make use of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) NEXCOM Segment II radio design with internet protocol-based networking.



The CM-300/350 V2 software-defined equipment features a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operation that enables clear voice communication between pilots and air traffic controllers.

GD Mission Systems vice-president Paul Parent said: “With this order from the airforce, communications among US military air traffic controllers and pilots in Europe will be significantly improved.

“Feedback from civilian and US Department of Defense air traffic controllers and pilots highlights the CM-300/350 radio’s significantly improved voice clarity and maintenance teams report the radios deliver reliability measured in years, rather than days, when compared to legacy ATC radios.”

Designed to operate in ground-to-air communication systems across US National Airspace (NAS), the ATC radios are capable of addressing frequency spacing requirements needed for flying an aircraft in Europe.

Development and manufacture of the CM-300/350 V2 radios are carried out at the GD Mission Systems production facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, US.