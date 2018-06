Counter-drone technology company Citadel Defense’s drone countermeasure system technology has been selected for the US Air Force (USAF) Innovation Development Program at AFWERX.

The technology received significant third-party affirmation for its advanced combat theatre-tested approach to counter-unmanned aerial vehicles (C-UAV).

Recognition will enable the company to receive required coaching, funding and facility access from the USAF in order to further develop and deploy its solutions.



The new drone countermeasure system can be used to effectively identify and classify an approaching unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The technology can then selectively apply successive digital countermeasures to induce the UAV to land or return to its home base.

Citadel Defense’s system is the only multilayer, in-depth counter-drone solution selected by judges at AFWERX to receive additional funding and testing support from the USAF.

Citadel Defense founder and chief executive officer Daniel Magy said: “We’ve been proud to experience early success deploying our ground-based systems to help US soldiers in the field.

“With continued innovation, we’re confident we can meet the challenge of integrating with the platforms of the USAF to provide safety against the emerging threat of hostile UAVs and look forward to increased collaborations and support.”

Established last year by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX focuses on improving the capabilities of the USAF by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results.