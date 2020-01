Three US Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft have participated in the Japanese forces’ annual New Year’s jump at Camp Narashino training area in Chiba, Japan.

The aircraft were from the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan.

The New Year event, which featured the bilateral collaboration between the US and Japanese forces, consisted of three C-130J aircraft from Yokota Air Base, two Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules, two C-1s and a C-2 that dropped 301 US Army and JGSDF jumpers.

36th Airlift Squadron project officer Robert Frisch said: “The New Year’s jump originally started back in the 1960s and became open to public viewing in the 1970s.

“That drop-zone location is at Camp Narashino, which is right on the border of Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture. It is pretty much in the city, allowing lots of people to attend.”



During the event, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, with the 1st Airborne Brigade and the US Army Reserve Alaska and 82nd Airborne soldiers, jumped from the combined USAF and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft.

The jump emphasised the commitment of the countries to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and showcased the variety of aircraft that can be used by both military.

Frisch added: “We have three C-130J’s from the US side, two (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) C-130H Hercules, two C-1s and a C-2 all relatively close to each other dropping both US, Army and (Japan Ground Self-Defense Force) together over a short period of time.”

The event is the latest in a series of bilateral training exercises that have increased the combat readiness and friendship between the countries.

