A second B-21 Raider commenced flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Credit: US Air Force.

The US Department of the Air Force has taken delivery of its second B-21 Raider flight test aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The arrival of the second aircraft is expected to enhance the US Air Force’s (USAF) testing capabilities. This will allow for a transition from initial flight performance assessments to critical evaluations of mission systems and weapon integration.

With two test aircraft at the base, USAF’s maintainers will gain essential experience in managing simultaneous sustainment operations.

This setup allows for testing the efficiency of maintenance tools, technical data, and logistical processes necessary for future operational squadrons.

USAF Secretary Troy Meink said: “With the arrival of the second B-21 Raider, our flight test campaign gains substantial momentum. We can now expedite critical evaluations of mission systems and weapons capabilities, directly supporting the strategic deterrence and combat effectiveness envisioned for this aircraft.”

Alongside this expanded flight-testing initiative, the USAF intends to commence major military construction projects at all three designated B-21 main operating bases during the fiscal year 2026.

Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, set to be the first base to receive operational B-21 aircraft, is already advancing various infrastructure projects to ensure readiness upon their arrival.

USAF Chief of Staff General David Allvin said: “The B-21 Raider programme represents a cornerstone of our strategic nuclear modernisation.

“The concurrent efforts in testing, sustainment preparation and infrastructure investments clearly illustrate our commitment to providing unmatched capabilities to deter and defeat threats well into the future.”

Developed in collaboration with Northrop Grumman under the supervision of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the B-21 Raider represents a next-generation stealth bomber. It was designed for high survivability and penetrating strike missions.

The initial loads calibration test for the B-21 took place in May 2022 as part of ground testing.

This phase involved calibrating the aircraft’s instrumentation and confirming its structural integrity ahead of its first flight in 2023.

The B-21 Raider is named to honour the Doolittle Raiders, who executed a surprise attack during World War II in April 1942.

