USAF 435th CTS conducts Silver Flag training course

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airmen of the US Air Force (USAF) 435th Construction and Training Squadron (CTS) have conducted a Silver Flag training course to support mission readiness.

The mission primarily focused on training total force civil engineer, force support and logistics readiness airmen on over 200 potential tasks supporting worldwide operations.

Participating airmen performed missions, including airfield recovery, aircraft and facility fire rescue, explosive ordnance disposal operations, bare base construction, operations and sustainment.

The airmen were from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

The training was divided into three phases to provide them with a macro level understanding of roles when deployed.



USAF 435th CTS squadron commander lieutenant colonel Seth Platt said: “The first part of the training gives each career field a chance to practice their skills on equipment they may rarely get to handle, whether it be installing the mobile aircraft arresting system, or generating water to supply the base from the reverse osmosis water purification unit.

“The second part of the training brings each skill set together to show them how their craft contributes to the entire effort of sustaining and recovering a base.”

This was the first Silver Flag training conducted since the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and was hosted by the 435 CTS, ensuring personnel safety.

USAF 435th CTS emergency services contingency training section chief Master Sergeant Benjamin Hall said: “To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the CTS Training Flight has taken several precautions to help protect both the students and instructors.

“All classroom tables have been spread apart to maintain the 6ft spacing requirements, and field exercise facilities are sanitised on a daily basis.

“Also, all personnel must wear protective masks when entering and moving about the facilities or when social distancing cannot be achieved or maintained.”