The US Air Force (USAF) 3rd Operations Support Squadron (OSS) Airfield Management team has adopted new measures as they continue to operate in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) CHARLIE amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The OSS has incorporated protective measures to ensure the safe execution of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) essential flying missions.

USAF 3rd Operations Support Squadrond Airfield Management deputy airfield manager Sergeant James Gerdts said: “A global pandemic is a perfect opportunity for our adversaries to try to exploit any weaknesses in our military’s capabilities.



“Keeping the airfield open is key to ensuring our adversaries understand that our resolve has not faltered, and that we stand ready to respond anywhere, anytime.”

The team’s missions included the movement of supplies and personnel overseas and across the globe.

Additionally, it also ensures flights, pilots and aircrew maintain combat lethality, and real-world launches of alert aircraft to protect the safety and sovereignty of US airspace from foreign intruders.

Airfield management has further mitigated the spread of the virus by reducing the number of airfield checks requiring personnel interaction with other operators on the airfield.

USAF 3rd Operations Group deputy commander Lieutenant Colonel John Krellner said: “The professional airmen of airfield operations have implemented protocols to prevent the spread of the virus while never stopping their crucial mission to keep the airfield open and operating.

“This has been pivotal for the readiness of our airmen, transportation of vital cargo, and for our 24/7/365 homeland defence mission.”



As a precautionary measure, the team continues to maintain social distancing, wear face masks, sanitise each workstation following every shift, and reduce the amount of human interaction.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to submit documents digitally in an effort to limit the amount of personnel who transit their building.