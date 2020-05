The US Air Force’s (USAF) 336th Training Group is modernising Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training.

Several changes are expected to be made permanent. Currently, they are under review and the process is now being accelerated.

As a precautionary measure to the virus outbreak, SERE training was paused for 14 days and implemented movement restrictions.

The SERE training paradigm will shift from a one size fits all approach to a flexible and more efficient one.

The change in approach will adequately prepare forces for a high-end conflict that includes the incorporation of distance learning into the curriculum.



USAF 19th Air Force commander major general Craig Wills said: “These changes will provide more tailored training for our airmen while delivering them to their combat units more quickly.

“This is an exciting development that saves our most valuable resource, our airmen’s time, while preparing our airforce to better meet the demands of the 21st-century fight.”

Will the DoD reduce its global supply chain exposure as a result of COVID-19? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Over a 26-day period, initial SERE training for airmen at high risk of isolation was conducted through four courses.

The training requirements will also be restructured, increasing efficiency and save time. The changes are being tested and proving to be beneficial.

USAF 336th Training Group commander colonel Carlos Brown said: “Reducing the length of the SERE training helps accommodate personnel’s needs, especially through this pandemic.

“We are professionalising our airmen through continued distance-learning education and getting after some long-term projects to modernise the SERE enterprise.”

Once approved by the USAF, the modernisation efforts will provide customised and targeted training based on an airman’s Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC).