US21 to support USAF Special Warfare mission

US21 has secured a US Air Force (USAF) Special Warfare Procurement – Multiple Award Contract (SW-MAC) to support the Special Warfare mission requirements.

Under the $950m ten-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), the company will provide equipment, training and product support to approximately 3,500 USAF Special Warfare operators.

According to mission requirements, the contract will focus on procuring supplies, providing supply chain management, product training and support, and integrating into larger systems.

Contract work will be performed at various locations across the US and is expected to conclude by June 2030.

US21 vice-president and chief operating officer Ben Saleh said: “US21 is pleased to be a part of this important programme to support the DoD USAF Special Warfare Branch to modernise and equip the warfighter.



“With over two decades of experience working as a prime and subcontractor on many of the US Government’s key programmes worldwide, our team of account managers, programme managers, product specialists, training SMEs, and logistics experts are poised to provide rapid response solutions to support the warfighter in the most challenging environments.”

The objective of the contract is to support the USAF in assault zones (AZ), including drop zones and fixed-and rotary-wing landing zones.

AZ capabilities to be equipped include survey equipment for data collection and analysis, assessment of runway surface distress, and airfield geometrics to include obstacles and approach paths.

The contract will support the USAF during fires by equipping operators for close air support coordination of surface-based and air-to-surface fires, communications architecture, weapons data, digital fire support, and target designation and marking.

Other mission objectives comprise equipping operators to collect, analyse and report information; and equipping para-rescue men to prepare, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel.

Further, the contract will facilitate other mission sets and career field including mission management, force detection, geo-locating, visual augmentation, communications, unmanned capabilities, infiltration/exfiltration, and enhanced training.