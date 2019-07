The US State Department has approved the sale of AGM-88E advanced anti-radiation guided missiles (AARGM) and AGM-88E AARGM captive air training missiles (CATM) to Germany.

The potential foreign military sale will be implemented through the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which is acting on behalf of Germany.

Valued at about $122.86m, the sale will include up to 91 AGM-88E AARGM tactical missiles and eight AGM-88E AARGM Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM).

Germany has also requested up to six telemetry / flight termination systems and flight data recorders (FDR).



The country will also receive support in the form of engineering, technical and logistics support services.



DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.

“It is vital to the US national interests that Germany develops and maintains a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

Germany first procured AGM-88B high-speed anti-radiation missile (HARM) in 1988.

The AGM-88E AARGM included in the current sale will deliver advanced capabilities as it is an upgrade to the AGM-88B HARM.

As per the terms of the deal, the AGM-88E AARGM missiles to be provided to Germany will be manufactured using both new components and older sections from the country’s existing AGM-88Bs.

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (NGIS), the original equipment manufacturer of AARGM, will serve as the primary contractor for the AARGM programme.

The company will undertake the integration efforts through a direct commercial sale (DCS) with the Tornado Management Agency (NETMA).

AARGM is a supersonic, medium-range, air-launched tactical missile designed to engage and destroy enemy air defences and time-critical, mobile targets.

It is compatible with strike aircraft, including F/A-18, Tornado, EA-18G, F-16, EA-6B, and F-35.