Meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on 11 October 2023. Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg; US Chief of Defense, General Charles Q. Brown Jr.; US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Nato.

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will continue to host the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) despite Congress’ decision to block any further military assistance to the war-torn country.

Austin was released from hospital this week following a series of medical tests and evaluations. On 17 January 2024, the Department of Defense (DoD) revealed that Austin will work from home as he recuperates, which means he will attend the UDCG virtually.

In a statement made on 16 January, detailing Austin’s discussion with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, a Pentagon spokesperson reiterated that the US still remains “committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”

In contrast, the DoD comptroller Michael McCord informed Congress in late December 2023 that the remaining $1bn earmarked for Ukraine, and authorised by Congress in the last supplemental budget in October, will now be obligated to replace US inventories of weapons provided to Ukraine.

GlobalData Defence Analyst Wilson Jones pointed out that “hosting the UDCG doesn’t cost anything. The Biden administration’s position continues to support military aid, and not hosting would indicate a change of direction.

“The official US position (in the executive branch at least) is that Ukraine will get arms as soon as Congress authorises the money.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The next UDCG, due to take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 23 January, will see Austin perform a tricky balancing act, financially hamstrung by the partisan politics playing out in Washington.

Biden lobbies for another supplemental budget

“According to the US constitution, Congress has the power of the purse, or the ability to tax and spend government money,” Jones observed.

“The Biden administration has so far spent a great deal of effort trying to convince the opposition in Congress to pass funding for Ukraine. However, Biden has also invoked executive authority to provide military aid to Israel, circumventing this rule, but not doing so for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and US President Joe Biden (right) underscore the US Government’s support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom on 12 December 2023. Credit: US Embassy in Ukraine.

Republicans are reluctant to compromise on Ukraine, fearful it will hand the US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, a win ahead of the next US election to take place in November.

“The trouble is, that like everything in Washington these days, passing the aid has become politicised,” noted Fox Walker, another GlobalData Defence Analyst.

“House Republicans have demanded that aid for Ukraine be tied to an immigration bill. The Senate has come to a bipartisan agreement on immigration, but the Republicans are now saying that they won’t pass anything until a Republican is back in the White House.”

Europe takes on the mantle

Earlier this week, the UK Government locked-in a bilateral agreement to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the first G7 nation to do so.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that Britain will provide £2.5bn ($3.18bn) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, an increase of £200m on the previous two years.

Similarly, the European Parliament has filed a motion for a resolution to strip Hungary’s voting right and freeze EU funds to the union’s largest recipient.

Hungary is widely regarded as the EU’s Russian ally.

The EU Parliament motion explained that “the rule of law has been deteriorating in Hungary as a result of the systematic actions of its government; whereas this situation has not been sufficiently addressed, many concerns remain, and many issues continue to arise.”

Delivering on our promises: the final letter has now been sent to the President of the Parliament.



Regarding the petition to strip Orban's voting rights, there has been rapid progress here in the Parliament. 1/3 — Petri Sarvamaa (@petrisarvamaa) January 16, 2024 Finnish European Parliament Member Petri Sarvamaa posted on social media that he has sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, decrying the “serious and persistent breach of EU values” Hungary has committed. Credit: X post.

Although this serves as an ample pretext, the vote will also help the EU overcome the outlier’s efforts to block a €50bn ($55bn) military aid package to Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces.