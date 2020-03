The US Space Force has started operating the first new offensive weapon system called the Counter Communications System Block 10.2 (CCS B10.2).

CCS B10.2 is an upgraded version of a ground-based satellite communications jamming system.

As declared by the US Space Force, CCS B10.2 achieved initial operating capability (IOC) and is ready to be used in combat operations.

Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Special Programs directorate tested the system over the past year and turned it over to the Fourth Space Control Squadron based at Peterson Air Force Base.

Since January, the Air National Guard members, including some civilian employees of L3Harris, worked with active-duty counterparts at SMC and the 721st Operations Group to test and deliver the warfare system.



Initially introduced in 2004, the CCS is a transportable space electronic warfare system that reversibly denies adversary satellite communications developed in partnership with L3Harris.

SMC Special Programs director Stephen Purdy said: “CCS B10.2 represents the end of the traditional way of development.

“Future upgrades and enhancements will make use of SMC’s Agile DevSecOps (development, security and operations) approach adapting to the evolving battlefield while delivering capabilities to the warfighter faster and better than our opponents.”

The CCS weapon system is used by Air National Guard units in California, Colorado and Florida and airforce active-duty units such as the Fourth Space Control Squadron.

SMC also went through a rigorous test campaign for a year that included developmental and operational test events.

SMC Special Programs directorate materiel leader Steve Brogan said: “IOC signifies the start of CCS personnel and equipment support to USSPACECOM warfighting requirements for world-wide operations.

“Achieving IOC for this upgrade puts the ‘force’ in space force and is critical to space as a warfighting domain.”

SMC and its partner L3Harris incorporated new techniques, frequency bands and technology upgrades into CCS B10.2.