The US State Department has approved Singapore’s request to buy short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment in a deal valued at approximately $2.75bn.

Under the potential foreign military sale, the US will sell 12 F-35B STOVL aircraft and equipment to the Government of Singapore.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which operates under the US Department of Defense (DoD), has notified Congress of the possible deal.

Singapore will also purchase up to 13 Pratt and Whitney F135 Engines, electronic warfare systems, as well as command, control, communication, computers and intelligence / communication, navigation and identification (C4I/CNI) system.

Additionally, the sale will include autonomic logistics global support system (ALGS), autonomic logistics information system (ALIS), F-35 training system, weapons employment capability as well as other subsystems, features and capabilities.



F-35 unique infrared flares, reprogramming centre access and F-35 performance-based logistics, and software development / integration will also be included under the purchase.

Other elements in the sale package include aircraft transport from Fort Worth, Texas, to the CONUS initial training base and tanker support, if necessary, US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services.

DSCA said in a press release: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Singapore is a strategic friend and Major Security Cooperation Partner and an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia Pacific region.”

The agency noted that the proposed sale of F-35s will augment Singapore’s operational aircraft inventory and improve its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence capability.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company and Pratt and Whitney Military Engines will serve as the prime contractors for the implementation of the proposed sale to Singapore.

