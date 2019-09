US President Donald Trump’s administration has approved a potential sale of additional ammunition for Morocco’s F-16 fighter aircraft fleet.

Valued at around $209m, the possible sale will be implemented under the foreign military sale (FMS) route.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced that it notified Congress of the sale.

Under the FMS, Morocco will purchase 5,810 MK82-1 bombs, 300 MK84-4 bombs, 105 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) KMU-572F/B Tail Kits, 180 MXU-651B/B Air Foil Groups (AFG), GBU-10, as well as 4,125 MXU-650C/B AFGs, GBU-12.

The government has also requested to purchase 5,178 FMU-152 fuses and 4,305 MAU-169L/B Computer Control Groups (CCG), GBU-10, 12 and 16.



Other ammunition in the FMS will include flares MJU-7A/B, flares M-206, Impulse Cartridges BBU-36, Bomb Sensor DSU-33C/B, bomb components, spares and repair parts.

The African nation will also receive support in the form of engineering technical and support services, logistics and programme support.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Africa.”

Procurement of the ammunition will help the country in its efforts to meet current and future threats from extremist forces in the region.

The munitions will also enhance the interoperability of Morocco’s Armed Forces with the US and other regional allies.

DSCA added that the sale will ‘enhance Morocco’s ability to undertake coalition operations, as it has done in the past in flying sorties against ISIS in Syria and Iraq’.

Raytheon, Orbital ATK, General Dynamics, Kilgore Cheming Groupe, Cheming Groupe, and Kaman Precision Products will serve as primary contractors for the sale.

In March, the US State Department approved two sales to Morocco, including the possible sale of 25 F-16C/D Block 72 aircraft and related equipment, and the upgrade of the existing 23 F-16 aircraft to the F‑16V configuration.