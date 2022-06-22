US approves $94m sale of AGM-88E2 missiles to Australia

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AGM-88E2 advanced anti-radiation guided missiles (AARGM) to Australia.

The estimated $94m FMS has been approved by the US State Department and includes associated equipment and support.

The deal includes AGM-88E2 AARGM all up round (AUR) tactical missiles, AGM-88E2 AARGM captive air training missiles (CATM), high speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM) G-Code AUR, HARM G-Code CATM, M-Code GPS receivers, containers, support and test equipment.

Additionally, this sale package will include 15 AGM-88E2 AARGMs guidance sections, 15 AARGM control sections, 15 HARM rocket motors, 15 HARM warheads and 15 HARM control sections.

The Australian Government also requested to provide EA-18G Growler test support, software (classified and unclassified), spare and repair parts, the US government and contractor engineering support and related elements of logistical and programme support.

Principal contractor of the deal is Northrop Grumman Information Systems (NGIS), Ridgecrest, California.

According to DSCA, the potential FMS will enhance Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by destroying sea and land-based enemy radar emitters.

The use of air defence systems will further improve the survivability of Australia’s tactical aircraft.

In a press statement, DSCA said: “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.

“The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has recently added two more F-35A Lightning II aircraft to its existing fleet at RAAF Base Williamtown.

With the latest addition, the total number of F-35A aircraft in the RAAF fleet has now become 50.

Australia intends to have a total of 72 aircraft in its fleet.