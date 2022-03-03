Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 3, 2022

US postpones ICBM test-launch to reduce nuclear tensions with Russia

The US was scheduled to test Minuteman-III intercontinental ballistic missile this week.

ICBM
In picture, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launch during an operational test in 2016. Credit: US Air Force photo/Michael Peterson/ Flickr. (Creative Commons)

The US has postponed a planned test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a bid to defuse escalating nuclear tensions with Russia.

The Biden administration was slated to test Minuteman-III intercontinental ballistic missile this week.

However, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin decided to defer the launch to lower the tensions.

Pentagon press secretary John F Kirby confirmed the postponement in a press briefing.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed nuclear forces on high alert following the launch of military action on Ukraine.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also quoted as saying that the Third World War would be a nuclear conflict, further fuelling fears.

In the press briefing, Kirby said: “Such provocative rhetoric and possible changes to nuclear posture involving the most consequential weapons in our respective arsenals is unacceptable.

“The US has not taken any similar steps. And so in an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the secretary of defense has directed that our Minuteman-III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week to be postponed.”

He also said that the postponement is aimed to prevent the risks of ‘miscalculation’ but the US will continue to maintain its readiness and other routine activities will continue as planned.

Kirby added: “We remain confident in our strategic posture, as we’ve said before, and our ability to defend the homeland and our allies and partners remains fully intact and ready.”

Related Companies
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
Current Analysis IT Connection

Analysis of IT Equipment for the Airforce Industry

Visit Profile
Autodromo

Architectural Models and Interactive Displays for Airforce Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU