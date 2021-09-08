US PACAF holds Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 in Hawaii

Four Hawaii F-22 Raptors and a C-17 Globemaster III from the 535th Airlift Squadron conduct a flyover of the opening ceremony for the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021(PACS21) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Credit: USAF / Staff Sgt Hailey Haux.

The Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), a major command of the US Air Force (USAF), held the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 (PACS-21) in Hawaii.

The event focused on strengthening partnerships, as well as developing a mutual understanding of common issues and challenges.

Additionally, the symposium focused on regional security, air domain awareness, multi-domain operations, interoperability and cyber security.

PACS-21 was hosted by PACAF commander USAF general Ken Wilsbach and was attended by air chiefs from 14 other nations. USAF Chief of Staff general CQ Brown, Jr., also attended the event.

Brown said: “It is vital we strengthen the bonds between like-minded allies and partners. We are committed to working together for the collective good and want to figure out the best combined approach in consultation with our partners and allies. We can’t afford to not be ready for the next crisis.”



Overall, PACS-21 included a wide range of bilateral and multilateral meetings, a tabletop exercise and panel discussions.

During the tabletop exercises, air chiefs were divided into teams and participated in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) scenarios.

Indian Air Force Chief of the Air Staff air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said: “We have a good connection between the air chiefs, and events like PACS make this possible.

“It is very important to have a clear understanding of how the scenarios are changing in the Indo-Pacific, what the ground realities are, and what we need to do in order to ensure safe passage and the international rule of law.”

This was the first in-person Pacific Air Chief Symposium since 2019.