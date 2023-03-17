A USAF’s MQ-1 Predator uncrewed aircraft, armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, flies a combat mission over southern Afghanistan. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles (AGM) to Poland.

The proposed sale has also received approval from the US State Department. It is valued at approximately $150m.

The sale package comprises of as many as 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and four M36 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles.

In addition, the Polish Government has requested to deliver classified and unclassified publications; spare, repair and return parts; storage support; as well as related logistics and programme support.

For the execution of the potential deal, Poland will also receive technical assistance from the Tactical Aviation Ground Munition Programme Office, Security Assistance Management Directorate and Joint Attack Munition Systems.

Prime contractor for this FMS will be Lockheed Martin.

The DSCA informed that the implementation of this FMS will not require the US government or contractor representatives to visit Poland.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Delivery of the new missile systems will allow Poland to modernise its military capabilities and help deter a wide range of regional adversaries and strengthen its homeland security.

With these defence articles, the country will also further be able to enhance interoperability with the US and other allied and partner forces.

In 2018, the US State Department approved the FMS of 300 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and associated equipment to Kuwait.