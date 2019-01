The US Department of Defense (DoD) has selected the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and US Transportation Command (US TRANSCOM) to handle the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II global transportation and distribution and North American regional warehousing.

The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded the latest assignment after evaluating data submitted by F-35 partner nations, foreign military sales customers and DoD providers.

The assignment enables the DoD to further the F-35 global sustainment strategy and is expected to facilitate the movement of materiel through a single integrator across the globe.



F-35 Program Executive Office vice admiral Mat Winter said: “As the F-35 enterprise continues to expand globally, the supply chain required to support and sustain the warfighter’s demands will need to grow as well.

“Our F-35 Global Supply Solution continues to expand in concert with our planned assignments to ensure we have affordable MRO&U capacity to meet the planned F-35 operational delivery timelines.”

The transition process is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 24 months.

It comes after assignments that have previously designated airframe, propulsion and component repair maintenance, repair, overhaul and upkeep (MRO&U) providers.

The F-35 Lightning II programme is designed to define affordable next-generation strike aircraft weapon systems for the navy, airforce, marines, and allies.