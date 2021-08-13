US DoD contracts Citadel Defense for AI-powered counter drone solution

Citadel Defense has been awarded a contract from the US DoD to develop an integrated counter drone solution. Credit: Business Wire.

Citadel Defense has secured a ‘sole source’ contract to develop and deploy an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered integrated counter-drone solution.

The $6m contract was awarded by a classified US Department of Defense (DoD) customer.

The drone system will be deployed at sensitive government sites. It will be operated by non-specialist military personnel and first responders.

This integrated solution of the company is designed to provide protection for troops in confined environments, key infrastructure protection, high-profile events’ security as well as urban surveillance.

It is designed to autonomously identify, track, and defeat uncooperative drones using advanced AI, machine learning (ML), and sensor fusion.



Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams said: “Addressing feedback from front line operators and government experts, we’ve worked with strategic partners to develop a highly integrated and scalable solution that counters armed and surveillance UAS compromising national security missions.”

The combination of radar, optics, and electronic warfare (EW) sensors into an AI-enabled solution gives military, commercial and government customers a purposely designed solution.

Williams added that the first suite of integrated systems will deploy at multiple sites in the coming months.

Citadel Defense Growth and Partnerships director Josh Harman said: “We focused our efforts on addressing operational gaps shared by military and government leaders to deliver an integrated solution that is easy to use and delivered with industry-leading sustainment and support.”

Citadel is engaged in the design, development and deployment of AI-powered counter-uncrewed system solutions.

In April last year, Citadel Defense expanded its AI software solution that tracks, identifies and defeats uncrewed systems in the air, on land, or at sea.