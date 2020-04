Citadel Defense has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) software solution that detects, identifies and defeats unmanned systems in the air, on land, or at sea.

The AI and adaptive countermeasures of Titan address complete spectrum operations.

Citedel’s Titan enhances the technologies used to sense modalities. When all sensors are fused together, this system delivers necessary force protection.

Unlike conventional C-UAS, Titan does not limit the modal quality by ground clutter or responsiveness to new threats.

Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams said: “Unmanned systems have changed the landscape of military, intelligence, and security operations.



“We must think beyond aerial threats when protecting personnel and sensitive critical infrastructure. If our military is using RC-controlled platforms across each domain, we must expect that our adversaries will too.”

The new algorithm developed by Citadel addresses surface-based threats and robotic platforms. It operates to defeat small unmanned systems that create challenges for military and security teams.

More than 100 Titan systems in the field will be integrated with Citadel’s software.

The integration of any layered system purchased by US military, government or commercial customers will be ensured by Titan’s open architecture.

Williams further added: “We used cognitive technologies including robotic process automation, AI, and deep learning from the very beginning of our development two years ago.

“End user and environmental feedback refined our models allowing us to deliver a nimble system with immediate software patches to stay ahead of our adversaries.

“Having this capability effective across fixed, mobile, and dismounted operations is a disruptive technology that meets the doctrinal needs of our military.”