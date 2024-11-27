The initiative, launched in spring 2024, aimed to address critical issues within the DLA. Credit: DOD photo by Chris Lynch/Defense Logistics Agency.

The US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has marked the completion of the final phase of its first hackathon by awarding three AI contracts worth a total of $3.5m.

The initiative, launched in spring 2024, aims to address critical issues within the DLA through AI solutions. The contracts were granted to Accenture, Knexus and Scale AI.

The awarded contracts focus on exploring AI tools to create reporting mechanisms for demand planning use cases, develop a customised chatbot application and implement virtual agents for acquisition business systems.

Hackathon provided vendors with an opportunity to showcase their AI and machine learning capabilities in addressing DLA’s operational challenges.

A key objective of the initiative was to establish an acquisition model for testing, piloting and procuring AI and machine learning technologies tailored to DLA’s specific requirements.

DLA chief information officer Adarryl Roberts stated: “DLA’s goal to become a digital organisation is a journey that starts with standardising how the agency uses emerging technologies to answer DLA’s critical logistics challenges.

“These awards are our first attempt to expand our use of AI and create a repeatable end-to-end procurement solution.”

The process began with a broad agency announcement in March 2024, inviting companies to submit white papers on their capabilities, followed by technical and cost proposals for accepted submissions.

The DLA was particularly interested in vendors who could offer technology solutions with an understanding of the agency’s business and supply chain dynamics.

A team of DLA experts in research and development, AI and cybersecurity reviewed 46 submissions, evaluating them on scientific and technical merit, feasibility, viability, desirability and experience in AI.

The submissions were narrowed down to 17 entries, and then to 12.

Six vendors were selected, based on these assessments, to present proposals at an in-person event on 24 June 2024 to 50 leaders from the Defense Department, military services, DLA and academia.

The technical evaluation team re-evaluated vendors’ white papers, technical and cost proposals, and in-person demonstrations to select the three winners.

DLA plans to conduct its next hackathon in 2025.