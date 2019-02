The US State Department has approved a possible sale of large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM) self-protection suites (SPS) for two Boeing-made 777 head-of-state aircraft to India.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified the Congress of the potential foreign military sale worth an estimated $190m.

Under the proposed sale, India will receive two SPS comprising AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM, ALQ-211(V)8 advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare suite (AIDEWS), and AN/ALE-47 counter-measures dispensing system (CMDS).



The US Government will also deliver 12 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies AN/AAQ-24 (V)N, eight LAIRCM system processor replacements (LSPR) AN/AAQ-24 (V)N, 23 missile warning sensors (MWS) for AN/AAQ-24 (V)N and five AN/ALE-47 counter-measures dispensing system (CMDS).

According to DSCA, the deal will boost the strategic relationship between the two countries.

“Other provisions in the sale include engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and programme support.”

In a statement, the agency said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.”

Intended to improve India’s capability to deter regional missile threats, the sale will also contain advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare suites (AIDEWS), LAIRCM CIURs, SCAs, HCCs, and UDM cards, initial spares, consumables, repair and return support.

Furthermore, the US will provide SPS engineering design, integration, hardware integration, flight test and certification, selective availability anti-spoofing modules (SAASM), as well as training and equipment.

Other provisions in the sale include engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

Boeing will serve as the prime contractor for the sale.

According to media reports, two of Air India’s Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft are undergoing modification in the US for use by government officials such as the prime minister and president.