AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles on display. Credit: Stock for you / Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Belgian Government, involving AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles and associated gear, for an estimated value of $567.8m.

Belgium seeks to procure a mix of 320 AIM-9X Block II and 258 AIM-9X Block II+ Sidewinder tactical missiles, alongside 50 Block II and 30 Block II+ tactical guidance units.

The deal package also includes additional non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items. These include missile containers, software for the weapons, support for transportation, and a suite of engineering, technical, and logistical services from both the US Government and contractors.

RTX Corporation has been appointed as the principal contractor for this FMS.

According to RTX, the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is designed for both air-to-air combat and surface-launch operations without modifications.

Currently used by more than 30 international FMS partners, the system is the result of a collaborative effort between the US Navy and the US Air Force.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), this sale aligns with the US’ foreign policy and national security goals. It aims to bolster a Nato ally integral to Europe’s political stability and economic growth.

This acquisition will also improve Belgium’s defence capabilities, particularly for its F-35 fleet, reinforcing Nato’s collective defence posture.

The Belgian Armed Forces are expected to seamlessly integrate these new missiles.

The DSCA has fulfilled its obligation by informing Congress of the prospective sale on the day of notification.

The agency added that the proposed transaction is not anticipated to negatively affect US defence readiness.

Currently, there is no known offset agreement related to this sale, and any such arrangements would emerge during negotiations between Belgium and RTX Corporation.

The sale’s execution will necessitate the temporary deployment of four US Government and two contractor representatives to Belgium to ensure programme oversight and support.

