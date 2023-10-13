A Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber of the United States Air Force at a previous visit to RAF Fairford. Source: Richard Whitcombe/Shutterstock

In a strategic move to bolster transatlantic security, over 100 Airmen and B-1B Lancer aircraft from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron have arrived at RAF Fairford for Bomber Task Force-Europe 24-1.

This deployment underpins the US and Nato commitment to collective defence and is a deterrent against potential aggressors worldwide.

The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, hailing from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, touched down at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, on Thursday, marking a milestone in bolstering transatlantic security measures. The deployment is part of the long-planned Bomber Task Force-Europe 24-1.

This strategic move is pivotal as global security dynamics continue to evolve. Gen. James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, US Air Forces Africa, and NATO Allied Command emphasised the importance of these missions. “In today’s challenging and dynamic security environment, the significance of these missions cannot be overemphasised,” stated Gen. Hecker.

“We’re not only demonstrating our commitment to collective defence but also strengthening our ability to respond to potential challenges. This underscores the enduring commitment of the United States to our Allies and partners.”

The deployment of the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aligns with US European Command objectives. By operating an array of aircraft and units in Europe, the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa maintain a state of readiness, ensuring a quick and effective response to regional and global operations.

Lt. Col. Philip Atkinson, director of operations for the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, expressed eagerness about the prospect of building and solidifying partnerships across the region. He noted, “We’re excited about building and solidifying critical partnerships throughout the region and demonstrating the ability to hold potential adversaries at risk at anytime, anywhere in the world.”

As the B-1B Lancers stand on the tarmac of RAF Fairford, they symbolise the collective resolve to safeguard the security and interests of the United States and its NATO allies.

Within the last four years, the B-1B Lancers have undertaken a variety of missions worldwide. These include USAF B-1B Lancer integration with Ukrainian and Turkish aircraft in 2020; the US Air Force conducted a bilateral mission alongside the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force with the plane in the Indo-Pacific, and Artic Circle training with Nordic allies such as the Norwegian Air Force.

The deployment of these assets reveals a dynamic shift towards a more interconnected and responsive security paradigm.