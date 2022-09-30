US and Australian air forces sign joint vision statement

RAAF and USAF officials sign a Joint Vision Statement at the Pentagon in Washington. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Andy Morataya.

The US and Australia have signed a Joint Vision Statement to support the development and operations of the air forces of both nations.

Free Report 2022: So far In Venture Capital Track the Aggregate Investment Volumes in PE/VC-Stage firms across geographies and sectors, in addition to viewing the specific deals that drove these volumes

Identify the top investors already active in any sector-Geography combinations

Assess the Performance of Financial and Legal Advisors, supporting the Dealmaking in any segment of choice (Customizable League tables)

Understand what is driving the PE/VC fundraising (Deal Rationale) Consult our full report here and optimize your business strategy. Global investment in 2022 has been majorly dominated by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, whereas the Middle East, and South and Central America have recorded low investments comparatively. In light of this, Europe and North America have been identified as the major destinations for Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) investments. GlobalData’s whitepaper analyzes which sectors PE/VC firms have been investing in, looking at Technology, Media, and Telecom, with these sectors recording $356 billion and a deal volume of over 10,000 deals in 2022. Healthcare, Financial Services, Business & Consumer Services, and Construction sectors have also seen high investment activity by PE/VC firms, recording a deal value of over $70 billion each. But what can this mean for you? Understand how the Deals Database on GlobalData Explorer can be leveraged to:Consult our full report here and optimize your business strategy. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

The bilateral pact was signed between the US Air Force’s (USAF) chief of staff general CQ Brown Jr and the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) air marshal Robert Chipman.

It was signed on 14 September in Washington, DC.

The latest signing builds on the existing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Brown said: “Signing a Joint Vision Statement represents another step in long-term, enduring commitment we have to the future and to the security of our two countries.”

The statement aims to develop an airpower that can support the common national security concepts, including deterring aggression and confronting threats, to promote a free, stable and open international system.

According to the USAF, the objectives of this statement will be achieved through information sharing, regional engagement, adapting common approaches to tackle security challenges, and the deployment of sustainable and interoperable air forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chipman said: “We will continue to design our forces to survive and succeed by rapidly building the capacity, concepts, and capabilities necessary for tomorrow’s emerging threats while enhancing combined operations expertise for today’s challenges.”

This US-Australian partnership is being supported by the Air Senior National Representative (ASNR) forum.

This forum was formed in 2000 to facilitate an open dialogue between the countries’ air forces. It also supports the exchange of warfighting capabilities and concepts.

ASNR is co-chaired by the USAF’s vice chief of staff and RAAF’s deputy chief.

The principles that will be used for guiding this bilateral relationship include interoperability, purposeful collaboration, urgency and future alignment.

Related Companies