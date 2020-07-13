US approves support to Korea’s Peace Krypton aircraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US State Department has agreed to approve a sale of services to extend follow-on support of Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft to the Republic of Korea for $250m.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible foreign military sale (FMS).

Under the sale, the Republic of Korea is seeking the delivery of Ground System Modernization (GSM) and sustainment of Prime Mission Equipment (PME), Field Service Representatives (FSR), minor modifications and upgrades, and Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS).

Additionally, the sale includes spares and repair and return of parts, publications and technical documentation, technical, and logistical support services, as well as other logistics support elements.

The sale will improve Korea’s capability to meet existing and future threats by supporting the operation of its Peace Krypton aircraft fleet.



This will enable continues intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability with the US.

The proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security of the US by enhancing the security of a major non-Nato ally, maintaining the Pacific region’s political stability and economic development.

Lockheed Martin in Bethesda, Maryland, US, will be the principal contractor for the sale programme.

As a result of this proposed sale, there will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness.

In March this year, the US State Department approved a possible FMS to the Republic of Korea for $194m to upgrade its F-16 Block 32 aircraft and its associated equipment.

The upgrade involved F-16 aircraft with Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), Link 16 Tactical Datalink (TDL) and related equipment.