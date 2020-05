The Government of the Philippines has requested to buy AH-64E Apache and AH-1Z attack helicopters from the US.

Approved by the US State Department, the foreign military sale includes six AH-1Z and six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and their associated equipment.

The total value of the sale is estimated to amount to $1.95bn.

US Congress has been notified of the sale by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The sale package also covers 14 T-700 GE 401C engines, 18 T700-GE-701D engines; and Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation (EGIs) w/Precise Positioning Service (PPS).



Other equipment included in the sale are six AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles, 26 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) all up rounds, seven M197 20mm machine guns, Target Sight System (TSS), ammunition, communications equipment and electronic warfare systems.

Additionally, the Philippines will receive AN/AAR-47 Missile and Laser Warning System, AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser System, AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensors, as well as six AN/APG-78 Fire Control Radars (FCR) with Radar Electronic Units (REU), six AN/APR-48B Modernized-Radar Frequency Interferometers (M-RFI) and eight AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS).

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

These proposed sales will support the foreign policy and national security of the US.

The attack helicopters will support the Philippines’ capability modernisation efforts.

Principal contractors of AH-1Z are Bell Helicopter, Textron, and General Electric Company.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin will serve as principal contractors of AH-64E sale.