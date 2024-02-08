The US State Department has given the go-ahead for Poland to purchase Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance (ASRR) Aerostat systems and related equipment in a deal worth $1.2bn (4.8bn zlotys).
US Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) officials delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible foreign military sale on 7 February, 2024. The agency determined that Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
Specifically, the Polish Government intends to buy ASRR Aerostat systems; Airborne Early Warning Radars with Identification of Friend or Foe capability; electronic sensor systems; mooring systems with powered tether and embedded fibre optics among other supplementary equipment.
“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” according to the DSCA.
The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats of enemy air and ground weapon systems.
Poland will use the capability as an airborne early warning system to defend against incoming regional threats. This will also enable Poland to increase its contribution to future Nato operations.
The principal contractors will be Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and RTX company; TCOM; ELTA North America; and Avantus Federal, a subsidiary of QinetiQ.
There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.