US approves MQ-9 follow-on contractor logistics support sale for France

MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. Credit: Kelly Michals/Flickr.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sales (FMS) of MQ-9 follow-on contractor logistics support (CLS) to France.

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $300m.

The follow-on CLS sale package will include contractor provided MQ-9 aircraft parts and components, accessories, software and related software support services, as well as personnel training and training equipment.

Services such as engineering, technical and other associated elements of logistical and programme support were also requested by France.

The proposed sale will ensure the French Air Force’s operational readiness and enhance the country’s capability to meet existing and future threats.

France’s MQ-9 aircraft fleet provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support capabilities that directly support US and global coalition operations.

General Atomic is serving as the principal contractor for the sale package.

The DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is a medium-sized aircraft that has an operational ceiling of 50,000ft, a maximum internal payload of 800lb and an external payload exceeding 3,000lb.

Last May, the DSCA notified Congress of a possible FMS of follow-on CLS for MQ-9A Block 5 RPA.