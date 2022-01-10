Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 10, 2022

US approves MQ-9 follow-on contractor logistics support sale for France

The proposed sale is expected to enhance France’s capability to meet existing and future threats.

MQ-9 aircraft
MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. Credit: Kelly Michals/Flickr.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sales (FMS) of MQ-9 follow-on contractor logistics support (CLS) to France.

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $300m.

The follow-on CLS sale package will include contractor provided MQ-9 aircraft parts and components, accessories, software and related software support services, as well as personnel training and training equipment.

Services such as engineering, technical and other associated elements of logistical and programme support were also requested by France.

The proposed sale will ensure the French Air Force’s operational readiness and enhance the country’s capability to meet existing and future threats.

France’s MQ-9 aircraft fleet provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support capabilities that directly support US and global coalition operations.

General Atomic is serving as the principal contractor for the sale package.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

The DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is a medium-sized aircraft that has an operational ceiling of 50,000ft, a maximum internal payload of 800lb and an external payload exceeding 3,000lb.

Last May, the DSCA notified Congress of a possible FMS of follow-on CLS for MQ-9A Block 5 RPA.

Related Companies
Precision Flight Controls

Advanced Flight Simulators for Military Training

Visit Profile
GlobalData

GlobalData exists to help businesses decode the future to profit from faster, more informed decisions.

Visit Profile
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU