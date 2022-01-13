Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 13, 2022

US approves F100-PW-229 engine maintenance support sale to Greece

The total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment stands at $233m.

F100-PW-229
A Hellenic Air Force F-16D Block52 Fighting Falcon. Credit: Georgios Pazios (Alaniaris) / commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sales (FMS) of F100-PW-229 engine maintenance support to Greece.

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $233m.

Under the sale package, Greece has requested to buy parts and services to support F100-PW-229 engines’ follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment to include spare parts and other accessories.

Services such as engineering, technical, and other associated elements of logistical and programme support were also requested by Greece.

DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally, which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The proposed sale is expected to enhance Greece’s capability to meet existing and future threats.

The agency further noted that the sale will provide ‘greater depth of repair capability for engines on their F-16 Block 52+/52+ Advanced aircraft, sustaining their weapon system, and improving aircraft capability rates’.

Greece remains committed to upgrading its military.

Last August, Greece requested the US Government for the sale of sustainment equipment and services for the Hellenic Air Force’s F-16 fighter aircraft fleet.

