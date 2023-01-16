The USAF’s two F-15C Eagle aircraft in the process of transitioning from Kadena Air Base, Japan, await inspection at Fresno ANGB, California. Credit: US Air National Guard, photo by Senior Airman Austin Sowles.

The US Air National Guard’s (ANG) 144th Fighter Wing (FW) unit has taken delivery of three F-15C Eagle fighter jets.

Based at Fresno Air National Guard Base (ANGB) in California, the 144th FW has now become one of the few ANG units to absorb F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft to its inventory.

The newly acquired aircraft will allow the 144th FW pilots to remain combat-ready while maintaining the existing flying tempo and air superiority.

144th Maintenance Squadron production superintendent senior master sergeant Derek Trautmiller said: “Getting these aircraft here has been a tremendous help in bolstering our inventory.”

The three jets have been reassigned to Fresno ANGB from Kadena Air Base in Japan.

Following their delivery to the Fresno base, the aircraft also underwent an extensive acceptance inspection to validate the proper functioning of the aircraft’s mechanical systems.

The process also included egress and avionics inspection, as well as serial number verification.

The inspection procedure is a crucial step after the delivery of the aircraft. It usually lasts for two weeks but can take longer.

With the completion of the inspection, the new aircraft are now eligible to undertake flying operations under the 144th FW.

Trautmiller added: “[Gaining these three aircraft] allows us to continue [our mission] and capabilities that we had before the divestment process started to occur.

“It’s great to look forward into the future and see where modernisation takes us.”

The 144th FW is also expecting to receive more F-15C jets in future, under the US Air Force’s (USAF) efforts to modernise its combat fleet.

The delivered aircraft have already received a longer-on replacement and component upgrades to extend their service life.

