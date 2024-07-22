The US Department of Defense (DoD) has released a contract modification award worth nearly $1.5bn to Northrop Grumman on 19 July 2024, in which it requested nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEWAC) aircraft.
Under the new modification, the US Navy (USN) and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will increase their existing Hawkeye units by four and five aircraft respectively. As part of the deal, the Japanese Government will allocate $766.64m (Y120bn) in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds.
The AEWAC provides a picture of any potential threats to a naval task force from an altitude of up to 25,000 feet. E-2D also provides threat identification and positional data to accompanying fighter aircraft.
Other roles include command and control, surveillance, guiding search and rescue missions and as a relay to extend the range of communications.
Notably, the Advanced Hawkeye differs from its predecessor, the original E-2C, as it uses a new radar system, missile defence capabilities, multi-sensor integration and a tactical glass cockpit.
Currently, the USN operate 97 E-2Ds acquired between 2012 and 2023, while the JASDF employs five of them, procured between 2019 and 2020, according to GlobalData intelligence.
Japan’s Defense Ministry initially ordered an Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under the FMS programme in January 2015, before requesting one additional aircraft in August the following year with a $163m order.
Japan went on to award the original equipment manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, a $3.35bn contract for the delivery of nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in September 2018.
US-Japan alliance
The joint procurement of AEWAC is just the latest development in a highly strategic defence partnership between the two countries. At the beginning of July, the US DoD announced it would undertake a nation-wide upgrade of its aerial assets based in military installations scattered across Japan.
American F-15EXs, F-16s and F-35s will enter the potential fray in a theatre that has become increasingly contentious. However, the partnership must extend beyond aerial capability too, Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Global Defence Technology.
If a prospective conflict between China and the US were to emerge over Taiwan then it is essential their forces can oeprate seamlessly in such a vast Indo Pacfic theatre.
“Logistics are very important regarding Japan because it’s a close ally, it’s a much closer theatre than Guam. [Japan is] a wealthy country, [they have] a lot of good infrastructure. Logistically, very, very helpful.”