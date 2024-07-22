Sailors test the propellers of an E-2D Hawkeye before a flight in accordance with preflight checks, California, 29 July 2019. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has released a contract modification award worth nearly $1.5bn to Northrop Grumman on 19 July 2024, in which it requested nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEWAC) aircraft.

Under the new modification, the US Navy (USN) and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will increase their existing Hawkeye units by four and five aircraft respectively. As part of the deal, the Japanese Government will allocate $766.64m (Y120bn) in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds.

The AEWAC provides a picture of any potential threats to a naval task force from an altitude of up to 25,000 feet. E-2D also provides threat identification and positional data to accompanying fighter aircraft.

Other roles include command and control, surveillance, guiding search and rescue missions and as a relay to extend the range of communications.

Notably, the Advanced Hawkeye differs from its predecessor, the original E-2C, as it uses a new radar system, missile defence capabilities, multi-sensor integration and a tactical glass cockpit.

Currently, the USN operate 97 E-2Ds acquired between 2012 and 2023, while the JASDF employs five of them, procured between 2019 and 2020, according to GlobalData intelligence.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Japan’s Defense Ministry initially ordered an Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under the FMS programme in January 2015, before requesting one additional aircraft in August the following year with a $163m order.

Japan went on to award the original equipment manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, a $3.35bn contract for the delivery of nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in September 2018.

JASDF E-2D Advanced Hawkeye on display at Aomori Prefecture, Japan on 11 September 2022. Credit: Shutterstock/viper-zero.

US-Japan alliance

The joint procurement of AEWAC is just the latest development in a highly strategic defence partnership between the two countries. At the beginning of July, the US DoD announced it would undertake a nation-wide upgrade of its aerial assets based in military installations scattered across Japan.

American F-15EXs, F-16s and F-35s will enter the potential fray in a theatre that has become increasingly contentious. However, the partnership must extend beyond aerial capability too, Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Global Defence Technology.

If a prospective conflict between China and the US were to emerge over Taiwan then it is essential their forces can oeprate seamlessly in such a vast Indo Pacfic theatre.

“Logistics are very important regarding Japan because it’s a close ally, it’s a much closer theatre than Guam. [Japan is] a wealthy country, [they have] a lot of good infrastructure. Logistically, very, very helpful.”