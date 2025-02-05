The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AN/TPS-78 Long Range Radar systems to Egypt, with an estimated value of $304m.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has formally notified Congress of the proposed transaction.
Northrop Grumman has been appointed as the principal contractor.
Egypt’s request encompasses the procurement of AN/TPS-78 long-range radar turnkey systems, KIV-78 cryptographic and Global Positioning System (GPS) devices with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASM).
The deal also encompasses spare parts, software and software support, personnel training and training equipment, and US engineering and logistics services, among others.
The AN/TPS-78 ADCAP radars, already deployed and validated by the US Air Force and global users, feature advanced capabilities for tracking small targets and maritime objects.
Designed for detecting slow-moving aerial and maritime threats, the long-range AN/TPS-78 ADCAP MMR S-Band 3D radar has a range of 240 nautical miles.
It is equipped for both ground control intercept missions requiring rapid target updates and long-range air surveillance, including tactical ballistic missile tracking.
This sale is expected to bolster Egypt’s defence against current and future air threats without disrupting the military equilibrium in the Middle East.
Egypt, familiar with various radar technologies, is anticipated to integrate the new systems seamlessly into its armed forces.
No offset agreements have been disclosed in association with this potential sale.
Egypt’s total defence expenditure, including US foreign military aid, is projected at $5.2bn in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2024, according to GlobalData’s report titled “Egypt Defense Market 2024-2029”.
For approximately 35 years, the US has provided $1.3bn annually in foreign military aid to support the strategic US-Egypt relationship.