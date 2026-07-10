B-21 Raider conducting flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base. Credit: U.S. Air Force.

The US Department of the Air Force (DAF) has confirmed that the sixth-generation B-21 Raider stealth bomber will be operated by a two-pilot crew.

This decision follows a detailed review of the aircraft’s advanced features and mission requirements.

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“Following careful analysis of the B-21’s advanced capabilities, Air Force leadership determined that a two-pilot configuration optimally supports the aircraft’s mission profile,” the US Air Force said.

The Air Force will also introduce a pilot transition programme for selected weapons system officers (WSOs) and combat systems officers (CSOs), who will have the opportunity to undertake pilot training before transitioning to a B-21 assignment.

Eligible officers will receive further instructions through their command channels as new details arise.

This “deliberate” talent management strategy aims to safeguard the future of global strike capabilities and maintaining the Air Force’s readiness to carry out extended-duration, long-range missions in highly contested environments.

The US Air Force said: “To maximise the lethality and survivability of the Raider, it is imperative to retain the deep tactical and combat experience currently residing within the WSO and CSO communities.”

The formal announcement regarding the crew configuration and transition programme came soon after the Air Force entered the operational preparation phase for the B-21 Raider at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

A $2bn programme is modernising the base’s facilities to support the arrival of the B-21 and its associated maintenance demands.

Ellsworth is set to become the home for the B-21 Formal Training Unit and will serve as the initial main operating location for the fleet.

B-21 Raider: USAF’s nuclear-capable future

Developed by Northrop Grumman, the B-21 Raider is designed as a dual-capable stealth bomber, able to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons.

According to the Air Force, the B-21 is planned to be one of the two primary bombers in its future force structure, alongside the B-52.

The aircraft is being built to operate in high-threat environments, with potential roles that extend beyond strike operations to include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic attack, and communication capabilities.

In addition, the B-21 is expected to be able to employ a mix of stand-off and direct-attack munitions and to be adaptable for crewed or uncrewed missions.

In February this year, DAF and Northrop Grumman finalised an agreement intended to raise annual B-21 production by 25%.

In April, the aircraft completed aerial refuelling using a KC-135 Stratotanker.