US Air Combat Command conducts Strategic Validation Exercise 4

Staff Sgt. Tom Dodd, 27th Fighter Squadron weapons team chief, marshals an F-22 Raptor to park during the Agile Combat Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Credit: USAF / Staff Sgt Ericha Fitzgerald.

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Air Combat Command (ACC) has completed the Strategic Validation Exercise (SVE) 4 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

The fourth iteration of the exercise included active-duty wing commanders and their designated representatives from 28 wings within the command.

It focused on stress testing and enhancing key concepts of the new Air Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model, force presentation (AFFORPRES), and Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at the wing level of operations.

ACC director of operations major general Mark Slocum said: “The goal of SVE4 is to bring together our wing commanders and address the long-term big-rock issues for the Air Force with AFFORGEN and ACE concepts.

“With the model we’ve had, the airforce was eating up readiness faster than we could maintain it. AFFORGEN addresses that issue for our future combat-ready forces to be available for any high-end fight.”



AFFORGEN is the new force-generation model that replaces the Air Expeditionary Force construct to ensure sustainable and high-end airpower readiness for the joint force.

It restructures force generation into four six-month readiness phases that span over a 24-month cycle.

Separately, ACE is an operational scheme of manoeuvre executed within threat timelines to boost survivability.

The USAF aims to achieve initial operating capability with AFFORGEN and ACE by the fiscal year 2023.

Slocum added: “There are a lot of variables to AFFORGEN and ACE, we will try things and adjust as needed, and we surely won’t get it 100% correct at the start, but that is why we test and apply lessons to make it better.

“You’re part of a massive change that’s coming for our forces for the future fight. This is an exciting time to be in the airforce and bring needed change for our warfighters.”