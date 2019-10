The US State Department has approved a sale of AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The potential foreign military sale is estimated to cost around $253m.

If the possible sale receives approval from Congress, Korea will procure 120 AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAMs, containers, weapon support and support equipment, and spare and repair parts.

The sale package will also include engineering, technical, and logistics support services.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by meeting the legitimate security and defence needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theatre.



“The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the US in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to US national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

The acquisition will boost Korea’s stocks of medium-range missiles for equipping the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (RoKAF) F-15K, KF-16, and F-35 fighter aircraft fleets.

It will bolster the country’s defence and help tackle current and future threats.

The DSCA added that the possible FMS will increase interoperability between Korea and the US.

Raytheon will serve as the principal contractor for the AIM-120C AMRAAM programme.

In August, the Trump administration approved the sale of AMRAAM missiles to Hungary.

The missiles are equipped with an advanced active guidance section that provides enhanced combat flexibility and lethality.

The AMRAAM can be used for air-to-air and surface-launch engagements.