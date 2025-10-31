The contract is intended for the development of nuclear power systems for spacecraft and lunar infrastructure. Credit: Below the Sky/Shutterstock.com.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV) has awarded Intuitive Machines an $8.2m contract extension for the development of nuclear power systems for military spacecraft and lunar infrastructure.

The project aims to enhance the operational effectiveness of defence missions by advancing compact power conversion technology, which is designed to overcome the limitations posed by solar energy in space environments.

The initiative follows an earlier AFRL programme valued at $9.5m that resulted in the design of a Stirling-based power system capable of transforming heat from radioisotope sources into electricity.

Intuitive Machines concluded a preliminary design review for this technology in September 2025.

The new funding will support preparations for flight testing, marking a step towards demonstrating the viability of nuclear power generation in orbit.

Intuitive Machines co-founder and chief growth officer Tim Crain said: “This award moves us from design to flight hardware, which is a critical step toward proving that compact nuclear power systems can survive and perform in space.

“Because Intuitive Machines is vertically integrated across space data, infrastructure, and delivery services, we can rapidly innovate across the entire mission lifecycle and deliver compact, high-performance technologies and scalable solutions required for sustained operations in space.”

Current space missions predominantly use solar energy, but the approach restricts mission length and reliability during extended periods without sunlight, such as the two-week lunar night where temperatures drop below –200 degrees Fahrenheit.

These extreme conditions necessitate supplementary power solutions like radioisotope thermoelectric generators or large battery banks, which increase a mission’s weight and complexity.

The Stirling Technology spAce Research experimenT (START) will serve as a flight test for this technology, with plans to operate it aboard the International Space Station National Laboratory.

The experiment will evaluate how the Stirling system performs in space conditions that typically reduce the lifespan of conventional power sources.

By conducting these tests, Intuitive Machines aims to elevate the technology’s status from prototype to space-flown, which is necessary for broader adoption including acceptance for national security spaceflight.

“We believe the progress under the AFRL programme strengthens our position for future nuclear power programmes including NASA’s fission surface power (FSP) initiative,” Crain added.

In May 2025, AFRL’S Rocket Propulsion Division awarded Ursa Major a contract to further refine its liquid rocket engine known as Draper for hypersonic technology applications in support of US warfighters.

