US AFRC picks Box for Cloud content management services

Box delivers Cloud-based content management, collaboration and file sharing tools. Image representative. Credit: Bethany Drouin / Pixabay.

The US Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has selected software company Box for Cloud content management and collaboration.

The agreement will see Box help AFRC in creating a single source for the electronic flight bag, which will include technical manuals, checklists, flight map updates and other essentials.

The move will also enable airmen, government civilians and contractors to collaborate and share materials using Box as the central content Cloud.

Additionally, the collaboration will provide AFRC leadership with access to the latest electronic publications, even when they are not on a military installation or connected to the AF network.

Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie said: “We are excited to power the AFRC’s mission-critical electronic flight publication system.



“Their investment in a Cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency build digital experiences and will fundamentally change the ability of AF Reservists to stay connected and perform their duties.

“We are proud to work with the AFRC and support its critically important mission.”

Founded in 2005, Box focuses on delivering Cloud-based content management and file-sharing tools. It is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

The FedRAMP compliant company has received Department of Defense (DoD) SRG Impact Level Four Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Several other organisations in the US, such as NASA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government, have already moved to Box.